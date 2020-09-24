LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs 3.60 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs XXX9.55
 SIRE Council Bluffs3.52 XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs3.6310.00
 Agriland FS /Clarinda 3.169.32 
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph 3.289.35
 Gavilon/Creston3.299.35
 Gavilon/Nebraska City

3.29

9.33 
 Gavilon/Shenandoah3.269.35
 Golden Triangle/Craig

3.53 

 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex3.199.35 
 Green Plains/Hopkins 3.229.25
 Green Plains/Shenandoah3.54 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett

3.53

9.69
 Omaha/Council Bluffs

3.49-3.64

9.64-9.69 

 Poet Energy/Corning3.33  XXX
 Scoular/Hancock

3.36

9.33 
 St. Joseph/Bartlett3.259.45
 United Farmers/Red Oak

3.33

9.35
 United Farmers/Creston3.449.30 
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg3.29 XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig

3.17

9.26 

