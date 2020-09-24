|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.60
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|9.55
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|3.52
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.63
|10.00
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|3.16
|9.32
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|3.28
|9.35
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.29
|9.35
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
3.29
|9.33
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.26
|9.35
|Golden Triangle/Craig
3.53
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|3.19
|9.35
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|3.22
|9.25
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.54
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
3.53
|9.69
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
3.49-3.64
9.64-9.69
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.33
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
3.36
|9.33
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.25
|9.45
|United Farmers/Red Oak
3.33
|9.35
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.44
|9.30
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.29
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
3.17
|9.26
