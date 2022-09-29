|Location
|Corn (nearby bid)
|Beans (nearby bid)
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.89
|13.86
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|7.10
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.65
|13.76
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|7.03
|14.33
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.50
|13.76
|United Farmers Creston
|6.68
|13.56
|United Farmers Essex
|6.50
|13.71
|Golden Triangle Craig
|6.54
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.65
|13.70
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.55
|13.75
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.85
|13.85
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.05
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|6.15
|13.46
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|6.47
|13.61
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|6.95
|13.93
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.02
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|14.05
|Poet Energy, Corning
|6.55
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.54
|13.56
Cash Grain Bids Thurs. Sept. 29, 2022
Morgan Martin
