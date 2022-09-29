LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.89 13.86 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.10  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.65 13.76 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.03 14.33 
United Farmers Red Oak6.50 13.76 
United Farmers Creston 6.68 13.56 
United Farmers Essex 6.50 13.71 
Golden Triangle Craig6.54 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.65 13.70 
Gavilon/Creston6.55 13.75 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.85 13.85 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.05 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.15 13.46 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.47 13.61 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.95 13.93 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.02 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 14.05 
Poet Energy, Corning6.55 XXX
Scoular/Hancock6.54 13.56 

