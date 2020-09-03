|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.42
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|9.26
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|3.38
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.44
|N/A
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|3.14
|8.90
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|3.19
|9.01
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.19
|8.96
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.22
|9.01
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.16
|8.91
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.18
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|3.09
|9.01
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|3.12
|8.91
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.44
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.49
|9.28
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.27 - 3.43
|9.07 - 9.22
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.30
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.27
|9.06
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.32
|9.08
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|3.15
|8.98
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.15
|8.91
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.22
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|3.07
|8.92
