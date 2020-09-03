LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  3.42 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs XXX 9.26
 SIRE Council Bluffs 3.38 XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs 3.44 N/A
 Agriland FS /Clarinda 3.14 8.90
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph  3.19 9.01
 Gavilon/Creston 3.19 8.96
 Gavilon/Nebraska City 3.22 9.01
 Gavilon/Shenandoah 3.16 8.91
 Golden Triangle/Craig 3.18 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex 3.09 9.01
 Green Plains/Hopkins  3.12 8.91
 Green Plains/Shenandoah 3.44 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett 3.49 9.28
 Omaha/Council Bluffs 3.27 - 3.43 9.07 - 9.22
 Poet Energy/Corning 3.30 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock 3.27 9.06
 St. Joseph/Bartlett 3.32 9.08
 United Farmers/Red Oak 3.15 8.98
 United Farmers/Creston 3.15 8.91
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 3.22 XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig 3.07 8.92

