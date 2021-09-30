LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.07 5.07 XXX 12.21 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.45 5.22 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.05 5.05 XXX12.06 
Kansas City/Bartlett5.27 5.27 XXX 12.44 
United Farmers Red Oak5.09 5.09 12.11 12.11 
United Farmers Creston 5.07 5.07 11.96 11.96 
United Farmers Essex 5.09 5.07 12.06 12.06 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig4.97 4.97 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.18 5.10 12.07 11.97 
Gavilon/CrestonXXX 5.13 XXX 12.02 
Gavilon/Nebraska CityXXX 5.10 XXX 12.07 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.47 5.14 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / ClarindaXXX 4.84 12.35 12.35 
Cargill/Council BluffsXXX XXX XXX XXX 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.37 5.19 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.47 XXX 12.58 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 12.31 12.31 
Poet Energy, Corning5.22 5.22 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.17 5.12 12.06 12.06 
Craig Grain/Craig MO4.88 4.88 11.91 11.91 
Heartland Co-op RandolphXXX 5.06 12.06 12.06 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.