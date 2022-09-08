LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.68 13.61 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.44  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.69 13.51 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.28 14.86 
United Farmers Red Oak7.39 14.16 
United Farmers Creston 7.42 14.01 
United Farmers Essex 7.29 14.06 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.13 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.19 14.09 
Gavilon/Creston6.54 14.19 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.19 13.89 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.79 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.08 13.10 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs7.4613.89
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.39 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 14.51 
Poet Energy, Corning7.23 XXX
Scoular/Hancock7.23 13.16 

