|Location
|Corn - Old Crop
|Corn - New Crop
|Beans - Old Crop
|Beans - New Crop
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|5.40
|5.17
|12.35
|12.56
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|5.65
|4.77
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|5.20
|5.01
|XXX
|12.16
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|5.40
|4.95
|XXX
|12.59
|United Farmers Red Oak
|5.46
|4.98
|12.16
|11.70
|United Farmers Creston
|5.32
|4.44
|12.11
|12.35
|United Farmers Essex
|5.45
|4.47
|12.36
|11.66
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|5.01
|4.70
|12.16
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|5.45
|4.81
|12.36
|12.20
|Gavilon/Creston
|4.85
|4.86
|12.11
|12.20
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|5.25
|4.83
|12.41
|12.30
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|5.76
|4.87
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|4.84
|XXX
|12.35
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|4.98
|XXX
|12.58
|XXX
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|5.66
|4.90
|XXX
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|5.65
|XXX
|12.77
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|12.70
|12.44
|Poet Energy, Corning
|4.81
|4.92
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|5.35
|4.85
|12.35
|12.29
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|5.01
|4.55
|12.16
|12.08
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|5.40
|4.80
|12.37
|12.13
Cash Grain Bids Thurs. Sept. 9, 2021
Morgan Martin
