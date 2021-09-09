LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.40 5.1712.35 12.56
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.654.77XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.20 5.01XXX12.16
Kansas City/Bartlett5.40 4.95 XXX 12.59 
United Farmers Red Oak5.464.9812.1611.70 
United Farmers Creston 5.32 4.4412.1112.35 
United Farmers Essex 5.45 4.47 12.3611.66
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.014.70 12.16 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.454.81 12.3612.20 
Gavilon/Creston4.854.86 12.11 12.20 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.25 4.83 12.4112.30 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.76 4.87 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda4.84 XXX 12.35 XXX 
Cargill/Council Bluffs4.98 XXX 12.58XXX 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.664.90 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.65 XXX 12.77 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 12.70 12.44 
Poet Energy, Corning4.814.92 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.35 4.85 12.3512.29 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.014.55 12.1612.08 
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.404.80 12.3712.13

