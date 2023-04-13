LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 15.13 12.82 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.72 5.34 14.83 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs6.785.45 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.72 n/a 14.78 12.58 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.88 5.54 14.95 12.93 
United Farmers Red Oak6.71 5.29 14.83 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 6.82 5.24 14.63 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 6.71 5.29 14.78 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig6.79 5.54 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.66 n/a 14.83 12.48 
Gavilon/Creston6.77 5.24 14.93 12.58 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.72 n/a 14.93 12.63 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.81 5.49 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.72 5.08 14.73 12.52 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.72 5.19 14.83 12.58 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.75 5.30 15.03 12.78 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.81 5.46 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning6.85 5.34 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.72 n/a 14.78 12.52 

