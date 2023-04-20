LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 15.08 12.70 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.73 5.37 14.78 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.74 5.51 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.72 n/a 14.74 12.46 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a n/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak6.71 5.33 14.79 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 6.83 5.28 14.59 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 6.71 5.33 14.74 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig6.76 5.57 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.66 n/a 14.79 12.36 
Gavilon/Creston6.84 5.28 14.89 12.46 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.71 n/a14.89 12.51 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.81 5.53 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.83 5.12 14.68 12.40 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.72 5.28 14.84 12.46 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.79 5.37 15.04 12.66 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.81 5.50 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning6.84 5.37 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.73 n/a 14.73 12.40 

