LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 14.38 12.20 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.28 5.11 14.14 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.35 5.24 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.28 n/a 14.09 12.01 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.43 5.31 14.24 12.35 
United Farmers Red Oak6.27 5.06 14.14 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 6.39 5.01 13.94 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 6.27 5.06 14.09 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig6.31 5.31 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.22 n/a 14.14 11.91 
Gavilon/Creston6.32 5.01 14.04 12.01 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.27 n/a 14.24 12.06 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.37 5.26 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.47 4.85 14.03 11.95 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.28 5.01 14.19 12.01 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.35 5.10 14.39 12.21 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.42 5.23 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning6.43 5.11 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.28 n/a 14.09 11.90 

