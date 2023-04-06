LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 15.02 12.79 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.70 5.37 14.82 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.70 5.48 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.66 n/a 14.68 12.55 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a n/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak6.64 5.32 14.73 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 6.72 5.27 14.53 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 6.64 5.32 14.68 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig6.74 5.57 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.64 n/a 14.74 12.45 
Gavilon/Creston6.69 5.27 14.68 12.55 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.73 n/a 14.83 12.60 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.79 5.52 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.63 5.11 14.62 12.49 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.67 5.22 14.73 12.55 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.70 5.33 14.93 12.75 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.82 5.47 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning6.77 5.37 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.63 n/a 14.67 12.50 

