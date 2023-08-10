|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|13.38
|12.78
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|5.43
|4.84
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|5.33
|4.76
|13.38
|12.38
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|United Farmers Red Oak
|5.43
|4.71
|12.98
|n/a
|United Farmers Creston
|5.53
|4.66
|12.78
|n/a
|United Farmers Essex
|5.38
|4.66
|12.88
|n/a
|Golden Triangle Craig
|5.28
|4.88
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|5.33
|4.61
|13.10
|12.50
|Gavilon/Creston
|5.53
|4.61
|13.28
|12.53
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|5.33
|4.64
|13.23
|12.48
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|5.53
|4.91
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|n/a
|4.31
|n/a
|12.68
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|5.31
|4.61
|13.08
|12.51
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|5.43
|4.71
|13.19
|12.70
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|5.33
|4.91
|XXX
|XXX
|Poet Bioethanol, Corning
|5.53
|4.76
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|5.48
|4.76
|13.03
|12.48
Cash Grain Bids Thursday, August 10, 2023
Morgan Martin
