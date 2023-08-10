LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 13.38 12.78 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  n/a n/a n/a n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.43 4.84 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.33 4.76 13.38 12.38 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a n/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak5.43 4.71 12.98 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 5.53 4.66 12.78 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 5.38 4.66 12.88 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig5.28 4.88 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.33 4.61 13.10 12.50 
Gavilon/Creston5.53 4.61 13.28 12.53 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.33 4.64 13.23 12.48 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.53 4.91 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarindan/a 4.31 n/a 12.68 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph5.31 4.61 13.08 12.51 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs5.43 4.71 13.19 12.70 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.33 4.91 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning5.53 4.76 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.48 4.76 13.03 12.48 

