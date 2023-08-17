|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|13.50
|12.90
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|5.36
|4.66
|13.90
|n/a
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|5.38
|4.74
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|United Farmers Red Oak
|5.33
|4.61
|13.10
|n/a
|United Farmers Creston
|5.23
|4.56
|12.90
|n/a
|United Farmers Essex
|5.28
|4.56
|13.00
|n/a
|Golden Triangle Craig
|5.18
|4.78
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|5.23
|4.51
|13.20
|12.60
|Gavilon/Creston
|5.33
|4.58
|13.55
|12.76
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|5.23
|4.54
|13.35
|12.60
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|5.43
|4.81
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|5.28
|4.35
|13.20
|12.80
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|5.21
|4.51
|13.20
|12.63
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|5.33
|4.61
|13.31
|12.82
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|5.23
|4.81
|XXX
|XXX
|Poet Bioethanol, Corning
|5.35
|4.66
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|5.38
|4.66
|13.15
|12.60
Cash Grain Bids Thursday, August 17, 2023
Morgan Martin
