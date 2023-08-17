LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 13.50 12.90 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.36 4.66 13.90 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.38 4.74 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburgn/a n/a n/a n/a 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a n/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak5.33 4.61 13.10 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 5.23 4.56 12.90 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 5.28 4.56 13.00 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig5.18 4.78 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.23 4.51 13.20 12.60 
Gavilon/Creston5.33 4.58 13.55 12.76 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.23 4.54 13.35 12.60 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.43 4.81 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda5.28 4.35 13.20 12.80 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph5.21 4.51 13.20 12.63 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs5.33 4.61 13.31 12.82 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.23 4.81 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning5.35 4.66 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.38 4.66 13.15 12.60 

