LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 13.91 13.48 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.27 4.68 14.07 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.37 4.76 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.32 4.68 13.57 12.87 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a n/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak5.32 4.63 13.52 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 5.12 4.58 13.32 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 5.27 4.58 13.42 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig5.32 4.80 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.17 4.53 13.62 13.02 
Gavilon/Creston5.12 4.60 13.87 13.19 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.17 4.56 13.72 13.02 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.32 4.83 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda5.02 4.38 13.61 13.21 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph5.20 4.53 13.62 13.05 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs5.32 4.63 13.73 13.24 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.22 4.83 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning5.02 4.68 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.27 4.68 13.57 12.98 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.