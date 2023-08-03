LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 13.45 12.85 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.39 4.75 13.60 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.41 4.82 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.31 4.74 13.45 12.64 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a n/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak5.41 4.69 13.05 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 5.46 4.64 12.85 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 5.36 4.64 12.95 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craign/a n/a XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.36 4.59 13.15 12.55 
Gavilon/Creston5.51 4.59 n/a 12.55 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.31 4.62 13.30 12.55 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.51 4.89 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarindan/a 4.28 n/a 12.75 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph5.29 4.59 13.15 12.58 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs5.41 4.69 13.26 12.77 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.36 4.89 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning5.69 4.73 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.46 4.73 13.10 12.55 

