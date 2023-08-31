|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|13.53
|13.57
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|4.63
|4.58
|14.04
|n/a
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|n/a
|n/a
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|4.63
|4.58
|13.39
|12.84
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|5.20
|4.83
|14.14
|13.09
|NEW Cooperative - Red Oak
|4.88
|4.53
|13.24
|n/a
|NEW Cooperative - Creston
|4.88
|4.48
|13.24
|n/a
|NEW Cooperative - Essex
|4.83
|4.48
|13.19
|n/a
|Golden Triangle Craig
|4.98
|4.68
|XXX
|XXX
|Viterra/Shenandoah
|4.93
|4.43
|13.39
|12.99
|Viterra/Creston
|5.03
|4.48
|13.29
|13.17
|Viterra/Nebraska City
|4.98
|4.46
|13.39
|12.99
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|5.23
|4.73
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|4.86
|4.23
|13.53
|13.08
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|4.90
|4.43
|13.34
|13.02
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|5.11
|4.53
|13.49
|13.24
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|5.08
|4.73
|XXX
|XXX
|Poet Bioethanol, Corning
|4.98
|4.58
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|4.98
|4.58
|13.14
|12.95
Cash Grain Bids Thursday, August 31, 2023
Morgan Martin
