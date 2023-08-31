LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 13.53 13.57 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  4.634.58 14.04 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs n/a n/a XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg4.63 4.58 13.39 12.84 
Kansas City/Bartlett5.20 4.83 14.14 13.09 
NEW Cooperative - Red Oak4.88 4.53 13.24 n/a 
NEW Cooperative - Creston 4.88 4.48 13.24 n/a 
NEW Cooperative - Essex 4.83 4.48 13.19 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig4.98 4.68 XXXXXX
Viterra/Shenandoah4.93 4.43 13.39 12.99 
Viterra/Creston5.03 4.48 13.29 13.17 
Viterra/Nebraska City4.98 4.46 13.39 12.99 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.23 4.73 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda4.86 4.23 13.53 13.08 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph4.90 4.43 13.34 13.02 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs5.11 4.53 13.49 13.24 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.08 4.73 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning4.98 4.58 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock4.98 4.58 13.14 12.95 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.