|Location
|Corn (nearby bid)
|Beans (nearby bid)
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|7.10
|14.90
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.87
|14.70
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.88
|14.45
|United Farmers Creston
|6.94
|14.20
|United Farmers Essex
|6.88
|14.40
|Golden Triangle Craig
|7.00
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.86
|14.40
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.86
|14.40
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.98
|14.55
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.16
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|n/a
|n/a
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|6.90
|14.45
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|7.16
|14.60
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.14
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|14.84
|Poet Energy, Corning
|7.03
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.93
|14.30
Cash Grain Bids Thursday, December 1, 2022
Morgan Martin
