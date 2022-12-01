LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.10 14.90 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs   XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.87 14.70 
Kansas City/Bartlett  
United Farmers Red Oak6.88 14.45 
United Farmers Creston 6.94 14.20 
United Farmers Essex 6.88 14.40 
Golden Triangle Craig7.00 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.86 14.40 
Gavilon/Creston6.86 14.40 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.98 14.55 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.16 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarindan/a n/a 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.90 14.45 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs7.16 14.60 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.14 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 14.84 
Poet Energy, Corning7.03 XXX
Scoular/Hancock6.93 14.30 

