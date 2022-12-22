LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.10 15.13 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.25 XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.87 14.93 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.2215.13 
United Farmers Red Oak6.88 14.78 
United Farmers Creston 6.99 14.48 
United Farmers Essex 6.88 14.73 
Golden Triangle Craig7.05 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.86 14.68 
Gavilon/Creston6.71 14.68 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.94 14.93 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.26 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.75 14.67 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.89 14.73 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs7.16 14.88 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.11 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 15.12 
Poet Energy, Corning6.98 XXX
Scoular/Hancock6.95 14.68 

