|Location
|Corn (nearby bid)
|Beans (nearby bid)
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|7.10
|15.13
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|7.25
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.87
|14.93
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|7.22
|15.13
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.88
|14.78
|United Farmers Creston
|6.99
|14.48
|United Farmers Essex
|6.88
|14.73
|Golden Triangle Craig
|7.05
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.86
|14.68
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.71
|14.68
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.94
|14.93
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.26
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|6.75
|14.67
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|6.89
|14.73
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|7.16
|14.88
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.11
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|15.12
|Poet Energy, Corning
|6.98
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.95
|14.68
Cash Grain Bids Thursday, December 22, 2022
Morgan Martin
