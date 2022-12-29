LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett   7.1415.44
Bartlett/Council Bluffs  7.30 XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.03  15.14
Kansas City/Bartlett7,39 15.49
United Farmers Red Oak7.00 15.06
United Farmers Creston 7.08 14.81
United Farmers Essex 7.00 15.01
Golden Triangle Craig7.19 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.05  15.16
Gavilon/Creston6.90 14.99
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.07 15.27
Green Plains Shenandoah7.25 XXX
Agriland FS / ClarindaXXX XXX
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph7.0815.07
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs7.30 15.22
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.32XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 15.46
Poet Energy, Corning7.10 XXX
Scoular/Hancock7.14 15.06

