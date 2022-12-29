|Location
|Corn (nearby bid)
|Beans (nearby bid)
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|7.14
|15.44
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|7.30
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|7.03
|15.14
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|7,39
|15.49
|United Farmers Red Oak
|7.00
|15.06
|United Farmers Creston
|7.08
|14.81
|United Farmers Essex
|7.00
|15.01
|Golden Triangle Craig
|7.19
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|7.05
|15.16
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.90
|14.99
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|7.07
|15.27
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.25
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|XXX
|XXX
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|7.08
|15.07
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|7.30
|15.22
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.32
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|15.46
|Poet Energy, Corning
|7.10
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|7.14
|15.06
Cash Grain Bids: Thursday, December 29th, 2022
Morgan Martin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Council Bluffs woman arrested in Glenwood Friday
- Carter Lake woman arrested in Red Oak on drug charges
- Wind chill advisory issued for Saturday night into Sunday morning
- Fort Madison man booked on drug charges in Shenandoah
- Farmers Appeal to IA Senators to Stop Mega Merger
- Shenandoah woman arrested late Sunday evening
- Long-time Christmas display operator Jack Baird passes
- Jack Baird, 91, Red Oak, IA
- Red Oak man arrested on driving while barred charges
- Nebraskans Will Lose SNAP Benefits If Pandemic Eligibility "Sunsets"
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Dec 29
-
Dec 29
-
Dec 29
-
Dec 29
-
Dec 30
-
Dec 30
-
Dec 30
-
Dec 30
-
Dec 31
Anniversaries
-
Dec 29