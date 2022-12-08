LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.92 15.46 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.93  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.69 15.16 
Kansas City/Bartlett  
United Farmers Red Oak6.70 15.01 
United Farmers Creston 6.76 14.76 
United Farmers Essex 6.70 14.96 
Golden Triangle Craig6.87 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.68 14.96 
Gavilon/Creston6.63 14.96 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.76 15.11 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.98 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.5714.86 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph  
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.9315.16 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.91 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 15.41 
Poet Energy, Corning6.85 XXX
Scoular/Hancock6.77 14.96 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.