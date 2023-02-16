LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.91 n/a 15.39 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.02 5.81 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.91 n/a 15.21 13.29 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.16 5.93 15.46 13.54 
United Farmers Red Oak6.87 5.64 15.08 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 6.94 5.61 14.81 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 6.87 5.64 15.03 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig6.90 5.83 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.86 n/a 15.01 13.14 
Gavilon/Creston6.96 n/a 14.91 n/a 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.95 n/a 15.12 n/a 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.06 n/a XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.81 n/a 15.21 13.23 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.89 5.59 15.04 13.24 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs7.00 5.70 15.19 13.39 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.06 5.84 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 15.41 13.53 
Poet Energy, Corning6.99 5.73 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.86 n/a 15.01 13.24 

