LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.95 n/a 15.56 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.11 5.82 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.96 n/a 15.38 n/a 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.23 5.95 15.72 13.40 
United Farmers Red Oak6.90 5.65 15.19 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 6.93 5.62 14.89 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 6.90 5.6515.14 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig6.95 5.56 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.87 n/a15.14 13.01 
Gavilon/Creston6.90 n/a 15.09 n/a 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.97 n/a 15.36 n/a 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.03 n/a XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.85 n/a15.39 13.10 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.89 5.60 15.11 13.11 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs7.09 5.71 15.2613.26
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.10 5.85 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 15.57 13.40 
Poet Energy, Corning7.07 5.75 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.94 n/a 15.19 13.10 

