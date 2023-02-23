|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|15.47
|13.57
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.72
|n/a
|15.37
|n/a
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|n/a
|n/a
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.75
|n/a
|15.27
|13.33
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.71
|5.56
|15.14
|n/a
|United Farmers Creston
|6.78
|5.53
|14.87
|n/a
|United Farmers Essex
|6.71
|5.56
|15.09
|n/a
|Golden Triangle Craig
|6.74
|5.76
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.69
|n/a
|15.02
|13.18
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.70
|n/a
|14.97
|n/a
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.77
|n/a
|15.12
|n/a
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.90
|n/a
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|6.65
|n/a
|15.22
|13.27
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|6.73
|5.51
|15.10
|13.28
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|6.84
|5.62
|15.25
|13.43
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.89
|5.76
|XXX
|XXX
|Poet Energy, Corning
|6.81
|5.65
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.70
|n/a
|15.07
|13.28
Cash Grain Bids Thursday, February 23, 2023
Morgan Martin
