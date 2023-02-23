LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 15.47 13.57 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.72 n/a 15.37 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs n/a n/a XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.75 n/a 15.27 13.33 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a n/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak6.71 5.56 15.14 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 6.78 5.53 14.87 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 6.71 5.56 15.09 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig6.74 5.76 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.69 n/a 15.02 13.18 
Gavilon/Creston6.70 n/a 14.97 n/a 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.77 n/a 15.12 n/a 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.90 n/a XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.65 n/a 15.22 13.27 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.73 5.51 15.10 13.28 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.84 5.62 15.25 13.43 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.89 5.76 XXX XXX
Poet Energy, Corning6.81 5.65 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.70 n/a 15.07 13.28 

