LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.86 n/a 15.30 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.01 5.78 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburgn/a n/a n/a n/a 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.16 5.90 15.37 13.35 
United Farmers Red Oak6.86 5.61 14.99 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 6.92 5.58 14.72 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 6.86 5.61 14.97 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig6.91 5.75 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.81 n/a 14.99 12.95 
Gavilon/Creston6.91 n/a 14.94 n/a 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.91 n/a 15.09 n/a 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.99 n/a XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.80 n/a 15.16 13.05 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.84 5.56 14.95 13.05 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.99 5.67 15.10 13.20 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.03 5.81 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 15.31 13.39 
Poet Energy, Corning7.01 5.70 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.90 n/a 14.92 n/a 

