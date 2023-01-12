LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.96 15.28 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.13  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburgn/a n/a 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak6.91 15.09 
United Farmers Creston 6.89 14.84 
United Farmers Essex 6.91 15.04 
Golden Triangle Craig6.96 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.86 15.04 
Gavilon/Creston6.86 14.99 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.98 15.25 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.11 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.81 15.23 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.91 15.12 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs7.11 15.27 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.13 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 15.43 
Poet Energy, Corning7.07 XXX
Scoular/Hancock6.89 15.08 

