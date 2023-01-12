|Location
|Corn (nearby bid)
|Beans (nearby bid)
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.96
|15.28
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|7.13
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|n/a
|n/a
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|n/a
|n/a
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.91
|15.09
|United Farmers Creston
|6.89
|14.84
|United Farmers Essex
|6.91
|15.04
|Golden Triangle Craig
|6.96
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.86
|15.04
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.86
|14.99
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.98
|15.25
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.11
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|6.81
|15.23
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|6.91
|15.12
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|7.11
|15.27
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.13
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|15.43
|Poet Energy, Corning
|7.07
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.89
|15.08
Cash Grain Bids Thursday, January 12, 2023
Morgan Martin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Mike Wright, 46 of Malvern, IA
- Shenandoah man booked on pair of charges
- 2 arrested in separate incidents in Montgomery County Saturday morning
- Montgomery County traffic stop results in 2 arrests
- KMAland superintendent charged with OWI
- Martin Blog (1/11): It's time for Shenandoah to leave the Hawkeye Ten
- Chapman, Nebraska man arrested on active Montgomery County warrant
- Red Oak man booked for meth possession
- Nebraska City teacher charged with child abuse
- Report: Nebraska Needs to Rethink Court Fines, Bail System
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Jan 12
-
Jan 12
-
Jan 12
-
Jan 12
-
Jan 12
-
Jan 12
-
Jan 12
-
Jan 13
-
Jan 13
-
Jan 13