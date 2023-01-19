LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.02 15.30 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.17  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburgn/a n/a 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.27 15.50 
United Farmers Red Oak6.92 15.00 
United Farmers Creston 6.92 14.75 
United Farmers Essex 6.92 14.95 
Golden Triangle Craig6.97 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.92 14.95 
Gavilon/Creston6.92 14.95 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.04 15.20 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.12 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.87 15.19 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.97 15.00 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs7.16 15.15 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.12 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 15.39 
Poet Energy, Corning7.07 XXX
Scoular/Hancock6.94 15.05 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.