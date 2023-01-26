LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.07 5.55 15.58 13.12 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs n/a n/a XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.03 n/a 15.34 n/a 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a n/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak6.98 5.60 15.09 12.88 
United Farmers Creston 6.98 5.57 14.84 12.83 
United Farmers Essex 6.98 5.60 15.04 12.83 
Golden Triangle Craig7.02 5.75 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.98 5.50 15.04 12.83 
Gavilon/Creston6.98 n/a 15.04 n/a 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.10 n/a 15.29 n/a 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.18 n/a XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.92 5.45 15.28 12.92 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph7.03 5.55 15.04 12.93 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs7.20 5.66 15.19 13.08 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.16 5.80 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 15.48 13.22 
Poet Energy, Corning7.16 5.70 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.99 5.65 15.13 12.92 

