LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.78 15.16 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs   XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.73 14.96 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.05 15.21 
United Farmers Red Oak6.73 14.61 
United Farmers Creston 6.76 14.36 
United Farmers Essex 6.73 14.56 
Golden Triangle Craig6.83 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.68 14.56 
Gavilon/Creston6.63 14.51 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.80 14.82 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.93 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarindan/a n/a 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.73 14.64 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs7.01 14.79 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.98 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 6.93 
Poet Energy, Corning6.89 XXX
Scoular/Hancock6.78 14.61 

