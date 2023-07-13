LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 14.94 13.29 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.53 4.80 14.55 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.64 4.96 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.44 4.81 14.30 13.00 
Kansas City/Bartlett5.73 5.05 14.60 13.30 
United Farmers Red Oak5.49 4.76 14.65 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 5.69 4.71 14.50 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 5.44 4.71 14.60 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig5.51 5.00 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.49 4.66 14.70 13.00 
Gavilon/Creston5.69 4.69 14.70 13.04 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.54 4.71 14.70 13.10 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.59 4.96 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda5.53 4.55 14.39 13.19 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph5.59 4.66 14.70 13.10 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs5.64 4.76 14.90 13.25 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.62 4.96 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning5.78 4.80 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.43 4.80 14.65 13.00 

