LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.09 5.90 15.12 13.24 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.29 

6.06 

XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.09 5.9314.72 13.06 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.39 5.42 15.27 12.20 
United Farmers Red Oak7.04 5.61 14.61 12.71 
United Farmers Creston 7.175.7614.62 12.91 
United Farmers Essex 6.94 5.73 14.52 12.86 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.03 6.09 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.96 5.8614.60 13,12
Gavilon/Creston7.21 5.86 14.60 13.12 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.195.72 14.81 12.92 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.29 5.89 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarindan/a n/a n/a n/a 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs7.30 5.39 14.66 11.92 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.24 5.52 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX  14.92 13.29
Poet Energy, Corning7.04 5.78 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.05 5.70 14.42 12.72 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.795.46 

14.76 

12.64 
Heartland Co-op Randolph6.97 5.24 14.49 11.82 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.