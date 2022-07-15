|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|7.09
|5.90
|15.12
|13.24
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|7.29
6.06
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|7.09
|5.93
|14.72
|13.06
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|7.39
|5.42
|15.27
|12.20
|United Farmers Red Oak
|7.04
|5.61
|14.61
|12.71
|United Farmers Creston
|7.17
|5.76
|14.62
|12.91
|United Farmers Essex
|6.94
|5.73
|14.52
|12.86
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|7.03
|6.09
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.96
|5.86
|14.60
|13,12
|Gavilon/Creston
|7.21
|5.86
|14.60
|13.12
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|7.19
|5.72
|14.81
|12.92
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.29
|5.89
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|7.30
|5.39
|14.66
|11.92
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.24
|5.52
|XXX
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|14.92
|13.29
|Poet Energy, Corning
|7.04
|5.78
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|7.05
|5.70
|14.42
|12.72
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|6.79
|5.46
14.76
|12.64
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|6.97
|5.24
|14.49
|11.82
Cash Grain Bids Friday, July 15, 2022
Morgan Martin
