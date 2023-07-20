LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 14.34 13.64 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.02 5.26 14.30 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.07 5.34 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburgn/a n/a n/a n/a 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a n/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak5.97 5.21 14.05 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 6.02 5.16 14.30 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 5.92 5.16 14.00 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig5.95 5.46 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.92 5.11 14.10 13.35 
Gavilon/Creston6.07 5.11 14.45 13.32 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.99 5.16 14.35 13.40 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.02 5.41 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda5.57 4.81 14.24 13.54 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph5.89 5.11 14.30 13.40 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.05 5.21 14.30 13.57 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.05 5.41 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning6.15 5.26 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.02 5.26 14.15 13.35 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.