|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|14.28
|13.69
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|5.93
|5.22
|14.18
|13.48
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|6.03
|5.52
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|5.83
|5.22
|14.03
|13.34
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|6.03
|5.54
|14.28
|13.64
|United Farmers Red Oak
|5.93
|5.28
|14.08
|13.36
|United Farmers Creston
|5.98
|5.23
|13.78
|13.36
|United Farmers Essex
|5.88
|5.23
|13.93
|13.36
|Golden Triangle Craig
|5.89
|5.60
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|5.88
|5.07
|13.98
|14.28
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.03
|5.07
|13.98
|13.25
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|5.88
|5.10
|14.08
|13.28
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.08
|5.37
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|5.83
|5.07
|14.06
|13.33
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|5.98
|5.17
|14.18
|13.50
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|5.95
|5.57
|XXX
|XXX
|Poet Bioethanol, Corning
|6.11
|5.24
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|5.98
|5.32
|13.83
|13.28
Cash Grain Bids Thursday, July 27th
Morgan Martin
