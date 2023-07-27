LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXXXXX14.2813.69
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.935.2214.1813.48
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.035.52XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.835.2214.0313.34
Kansas City/Bartlett6.035.5414.2813.64
United Farmers Red Oak5.935.2814.0813.36
United Farmers Creston 5.985.2313.7813.36
United Farmers Essex 5.885.2313.9313.36
Golden Triangle Craig5.895.60XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.885.0713.9814.28 
Gavilon/Creston6.035.0713.9813.25
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.885.1014.0813.28
Green Plains Shenandoah6.085.37XXXXXX
Agriland FS/ClarindaXXXXXXXXXXXX
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph5.835.0714.0613.33
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs5.985.1714.1813.50
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.955.57XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning6.115.24XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.985.3213.8313.28

