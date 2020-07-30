|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.01
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|8.48
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|2.99
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|2.92
|8.31
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|2.80
|8.22
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|2.85
|8.25
|Gavilon/Creston
|2.92
|8.43
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|2.93
|8.41
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|2.91
|8.36
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.04
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|2.79
|8.35
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|2.81
|8.39
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.06
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.16
|8.76
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|2.96-3.01
|8.48
|Poet Energy/Corning
|2.91
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|2.94
|8.28
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.04
|8.52
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|2.88
|8.28
|United Farmers/Creston
|2.92
|8.28
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|2.95
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|2.84
|8.22
