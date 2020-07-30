LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  3.01 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs XXX 8.48
 SIRE Council Bluffs 2.99 XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs 2.92 8.31
 Agriland FS /Clarinda 2.80 8.22
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph  2.85 8.25
 Gavilon/Creston 2.92 8.43
 Gavilon/Nebraska City 2.93 8.41
 Gavilon/Shenandoah 2.91 8.36
 Golden Triangle/Craig 3.04 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex 2.79 8.35
 Green Plains/Hopkins  2.81 8.39
 Green Plains/Shenandoah 3.06 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett 3.16 8.76
 Omaha/Council Bluffs 2.96-3.01 8.48
 Poet Energy/Corning 2.91 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock 2.94 8.28
 St. Joseph/Bartlett 3.04 8.52
 United Farmers/Red Oak 2.88 8.28
 United Farmers/Creston 2.92 8.28
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 2.95 XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig 2.84 8.22