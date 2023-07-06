LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 14.79 12.99 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.49 4.86 14.54 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.59 5.02 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.424.87 14.30 12.75 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a n/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak5.49 4.82 14.55 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 5.54 4.77 14.50 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 5.49 4.77 14.50 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig5.51 5.06 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.44 4.72 14.40 12.70 
Gavilon/Creston5.64 4.75 14.70 12.74 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.53 4.77 14.55 12.80 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.64 5.01 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda5.52 4.61 14.09 12.89 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph5.54 4.77 14.45 12.85 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs5.64 4.87 14.70 12.98 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.65 5.02 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning5.79 4.86 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.39 4.86 14.44 12.69 

