|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.32
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|8.67
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|3.31
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.22
|8.40
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|3.17
|8.27
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|3.16
|8.41
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.25
|8.57
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.26
|8.55
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.22
|8.52
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.33
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|3.12
|8.51
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|3.14
|8.47
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.27
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.51
|8.84
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.29-3.33
|8.65-8.67
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.26
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.27
|8.41
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.42
|8.64
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|3.18
|8.42
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.23
|8.47
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.30
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|3.17
|8.36
