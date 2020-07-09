LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  3.32 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs XXX 8.67
 SIRE Council Bluffs 3.31 XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs 3.22 8.40
 Agriland FS /Clarinda 3.17 8.27
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph  3.16 8.41
 Gavilon/Creston 3.25 8.57
 Gavilon/Nebraska City 3.26 8.55
 Gavilon/Shenandoah 3.22 8.52
 Golden Triangle/Craig 3.33 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex 3.12 8.51
 Green Plains/Hopkins  3.14 8.47
 Green Plains/Shenandoah 3.27 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett 3.51 8.84
 Omaha/Council Bluffs 3.29-3.33 8.65-8.67
 Poet Energy/Corning 3.26 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock 3.27 8.41
 St. Joseph/Bartlett 3.42 8.64
 United Farmers/Red Oak 3.18 8.42
 United Farmers/Creston 3.23 8.47
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 3.30 XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig 3.17 8.36