LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 13.29 11.34 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.44 5.10 13.09 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs n/a n/a XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.38 5.10 12.94 n/a 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a n/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak6.43 5.05 13.10 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 6.48 5.00 13.10 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 6.43 5.00 13.05 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig6.44 5.30 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.43 n/a 13.10 11.04 
Gavilon/Creston6.38 5.00 13.25 11.09 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.43 n/a 13.20 11.19 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.43 5.25 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarindan/a 4.85 n/a 11.19 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.47 5.00 13.12 11.14 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.48 5.10 13.24 11.34 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.60 5.25 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning6.59 5.10 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.32 n/a 13.29 10.99 

