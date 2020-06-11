LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  3.20 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs XXX 8.66
 SIRE Council Bluffs3.19  XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs3.14 8.34 
 Agriland FS /Clarinda3.10 8.11 
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph 3.03 8.12 
 Gavilon/Creston3.07 8.51 
 Gavilon/Nebraska City3.13 8.23 
 Gavilon/Shenandoah3.10 8.16 
 Golden Triangle/Craig3.17  XXX
 Green Plains/Essex2.90 8.16 
 Green Plains/Hopkins 3.00 8.16 
 Green Plains/Shenandoah3.18  XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett3.40 8.61 
 Omaha/Council Bluffs3.15-3.20 8.34-8.36 
 Poet Energy/Corning3.17  XXX
 Scoular/Hancock3.10 8.11 
 St. Joseph/Bartlett3.25 8.41 
 United Farmers/Red Oak3.06 8.16 
 United Farmers/Creston3.15 8.21 
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg3.13  XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig2.96 8.15 