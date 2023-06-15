LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 14.43 12.63 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.43 5.54 14.23 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.63 5.70 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.39 5.55 14.04 12.30 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a n/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak6.50 5.50 14.14 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 6.50 5.45 14.14 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 6.50 5.45 14.09 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig6.53 5.74 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.50 5.40 14.14 12.27 
Gavilon/Creston6.45 5.45 14.34 12.32 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.50 5.45 14.19 12.42 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.60 5.70 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarindan/a 5.29 n/a 12.42 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.47 5.45 14.19 12.37 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.55 5.55 14.34 12.57 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.58 5.70 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning6.65 5.54 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.45 5.54 14.08 12.22 

