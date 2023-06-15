|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|14.43
|12.63
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.43
|5.54
|14.23
|n/a
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|6.63
|5.70
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.39
|5.55
|14.04
|12.30
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.50
|5.50
|14.14
|n/a
|United Farmers Creston
|6.50
|5.45
|14.14
|n/a
|United Farmers Essex
|6.50
|5.45
|14.09
|n/a
|Golden Triangle Craig
|6.53
|5.74
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.50
|5.40
|14.14
|12.27
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.45
|5.45
|14.34
|12.32
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.50
|5.45
|14.19
|12.42
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.60
|5.70
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|n/a
|5.29
|n/a
|12.42
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|6.47
|5.45
|14.19
|12.37
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|6.55
|5.55
|14.34
|12.57
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.58
|5.70
|XXX
|XXX
|Poet Bioethanol, Corning
|6.65
|5.54
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.45
|5.54
|14.08
|12.22
Cash Grain Bids Thursday, June 15, 2023
Morgan Martin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Flood advisory issued for KMAland Nebraska
- 2 teens charged with assault in Villisca
- Page County residents sound off on 2-1 vote on Jacqueline's liquor license renewal
- Page County Sheriff's blotter
- Lu and Al's Nishna Valley Café up for sale
- Murray woman arrested on drug charge in Red Oak
- Title 42 Fallout in the Heartland
- Glenwood Police report numerous arrests
- Clarinda youth qualifies for National Junior High Finals Rodeo in shooting sports
- Creston man booked for domestic abuse
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Jun 15
-
Jun 15
-
Jun 15
-
Jun 16
-
Jun 16
-
Jun 17
-
Jun 17
-
Jun 17
-
Jun 17
-
Jun 17
Anniversaries
-
Jun 15
-
Jun 16
-
Jun 17