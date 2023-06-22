LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 14.83 12.99 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.67 6.01 14.53 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.77 6.16 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.60 6.01 14.43 12.75 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a n/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak6.67 5.96 14.53 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 6.72 5.91 14.43 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 6.67 5.91 14.43 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig6.75 6.21 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.67 n/a 14.48 12.70 
Gavilon/Creston6.62 5.91 14.58 

12.75 

Gavilon/Nebraska City6.67 n/a 14.53 12.85 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.77 6.16 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.57 5.75 14.43 12.89 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.65 5.91 14.53 12.85 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.75 6.01 1463 12.98 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.82 6.16 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning6.72 6.01 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.57 6.01 14.43 12.69 

