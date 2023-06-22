|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|14.83
|12.99
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.67
|6.01
|14.53
|n/a
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|6.77
|6.16
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.60
|6.01
|14.43
|12.75
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.67
|5.96
|14.53
|n/a
|United Farmers Creston
|6.72
|5.91
|14.43
|n/a
|United Farmers Essex
|6.67
|5.91
|14.43
|n/a
|Golden Triangle Craig
|6.75
|6.21
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.67
|n/a
|14.48
|12.70
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.62
|5.91
|14.58
12.75
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.67
|n/a
|14.53
|12.85
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.77
|6.16
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|6.57
|5.75
|14.43
|12.89
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|6.65
|5.91
|14.53
|12.85
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|6.75
|6.01
|1463
|12.98
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.82
|6.16
|XXX
|XXX
|Poet Bioethanol, Corning
|6.72
|6.01
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.57
|6.01
|14.43
|12.69
Cash Grain Bids Thursday, June 22, 2023
Morgan Martin
