LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 14.32 12.25 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.73 5.08 13.93 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.84 5.24 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.67 5.09 13.88 12.01 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a n/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak5.74 5.04 13.98 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 5.79 4.99 13.93 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 5.74 4.99 13.93 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig5.68 5.28 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.69 4.94 13.93 11.96 
Gavilon/Creston5.68 4.97 14.08 12.00 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.74 4.99 13.98 12.11 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.84 5.24 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda5.63 4.83 13.92 12.15 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph5.74 4.99 13.98 12.11 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs5.83 5.09 14.13 12.24 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.86 5.24 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning5.78 5.08 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.63 5.08 13.93 11.96 

