LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 13.64 11.54 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.40 5.13 13.44 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs n/a n/a XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.35 5.13 13.29 11.34 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a n/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak6.34 5.08 13.29 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 6.44 5.03 13.29 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 6.34 5.03 13.24 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig6.50 5.33 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.40 n/a 13.44 11.24 
Gavilon/Creston6.50 5.03 13.74 11.29 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.43 n/a 13.44 11.39 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.44 5.28 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarindan/a4.88n/a11.39
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.37 5.03 13.46 11.34 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.52 5.13 13.59 11.54 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.54 5.28 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning6.46 5.13 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.23 n/a 13.24 11.19 

