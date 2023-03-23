LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 14.24 12.28 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.59 5.32 14.18 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.65 5.39 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.56 n/a 14.04 12.03 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.77 5.52 14.33 12.38 
United Farmers Red Oak6.54 5.27 14.00 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 6.57 5.22 13.80 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 6.54 5.27 13.95
 n/a
Golden Triangle Craig6.67 5.52 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.50 n/a 14.05 11.88 
Gavilon/Creston6.57 5.22 14.00 n/a 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.61 n/a 14.20 12.03 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.72 5.47 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.05 5.07 14.04 11.98 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.55 5.17 14.09 12.03 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.64 5.28 14.17 12.18 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.72 5.42 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning6.66 5.32 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.56 n/a 13.99 11.98 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.