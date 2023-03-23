|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|14.24
|12.28
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.59
|5.32
|14.18
|n/a
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|6.65
|5.39
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.56
|n/a
|14.04
|12.03
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|6.77
|5.52
|14.33
|12.38
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.54
|5.27
|14.00
|n/a
|United Farmers Creston
|6.57
|5.22
|13.80
|n/a
|United Farmers Essex
|6.54
|5.27
|13.95
|n/a
|Golden Triangle Craig
|6.67
|5.52
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.50
|n/a
|14.05
|11.88
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.57
|5.22
|14.00
|n/a
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.61
|n/a
|14.20
|12.03
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.72
|5.47
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|6.05
|5.07
|14.04
|11.98
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|6.55
|5.17
|14.09
|12.03
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|6.64
|5.28
|14.17
|12.18
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.72
|5.42
|XXX
|XXX
|Poet Bioethanol, Corning
|6.66
|5.32
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.56
|n/a
|13.99
|11.98
Cash Grain Bids Thursday, March 23, 2023
Morgan Martin
