LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 14.72 12.73 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.76 5.47 14.67 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.83 5.58 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.74 n/a 14.52 12.49 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.94 5.67 14.77 12.83 
United Farmers Red Oak6.70 5.42 14.50 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 6.75 5.37 14.27 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 6.70 5.42 14.45 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig6.76 5.67 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.68 n/a 14.60 12.34 
Gavilon/Creston6.75 5.37 14.67 n/a 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.79 n/a 14.75 12.49 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.90 5.62 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.32 5.22 14.59 12.43 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.71 5.32 14.57 12.49 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.80 5.43 14.65 12.64 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.90 5.57 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning6.83 5.47 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.71 n/a 14.17 12.43 

