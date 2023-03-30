|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|14.72
|12.73
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.76
|5.47
|14.67
|n/a
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|6.83
|5.58
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.74
|n/a
|14.52
|12.49
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|6.94
|5.67
|14.77
|12.83
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.70
|5.42
|14.50
|n/a
|United Farmers Creston
|6.75
|5.37
|14.27
|n/a
|United Farmers Essex
|6.70
|5.42
|14.45
|n/a
|Golden Triangle Craig
|6.76
|5.67
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.68
|n/a
|14.60
|12.34
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.75
|5.37
|14.67
|n/a
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.79
|n/a
|14.75
|12.49
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.90
|5.62
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|6.32
|5.22
|14.59
|12.43
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|6.71
|5.32
|14.57
|12.49
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|6.80
|5.43
|14.65
|12.64
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.90
|5.57
|XXX
|XXX
|Poet Bioethanol, Corning
|6.83
|5.47
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.71
|n/a
|14.17
|12.43
Cash Grain Bids Thursday, March 30, 2023
Morgan Martin
