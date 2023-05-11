LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 14.40 12.13 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.32 4.93 14.15 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.47 5.09 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.30 n/a 14.06 11.93 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.52 5.14 14.30 n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak6.32 4.89 14.11 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 6.39 4.84 13.96 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 6.32 4.84 14.06 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig6.35 5.14 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.27 n/a 14.16 11.83 
Gavilon/Creston6.37 4.84 14.16 11.88 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.37 n/a 14.24 11.98 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.47 5.09 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.22 4.68 14.05 11.98 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.34 4.84 14.10 11.93 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.47 4.93 14.36 12.13 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.52 5.09 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning6.56 4.94 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.37 n/a 14.10 11.78 

