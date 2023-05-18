LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 13.68 11.52 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.07 4.81 13.43 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.25 4.96 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.03 n/a 13.33 11.32 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a n/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak6.10 4.76 13.38 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 6.15 4.71 13.23 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 6.10 4.71 13.33 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig6.13 5.01 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.05 n/a 13.43 11.22 
Gavilon/Creston6.10 4.71 13.43 11.27 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.10 n/a 13.51 11.37 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.30 4.96 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda5.95 4.55 13.33 11.37 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.14 4.71 13.37 11.32 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.23 4.81 13.63 11.52 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.30 4.96 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning6.20 4.81 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.15 n/a 13.38 11.17 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.