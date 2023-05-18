|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|13.68
|11.52
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.07
|4.81
|13.43
|n/a
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|6.25
|4.96
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.03
|n/a
|13.33
|11.32
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.10
|4.76
|13.38
|n/a
|United Farmers Creston
|6.15
|4.71
|13.23
|n/a
|United Farmers Essex
|6.10
|4.71
|13.33
|n/a
|Golden Triangle Craig
|6.13
|5.01
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.05
|n/a
|13.43
|11.22
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.10
|4.71
|13.43
|11.27
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.10
|n/a
|13.51
|11.37
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.30
|4.96
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|5.95
|4.55
|13.33
|11.37
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|6.14
|4.71
|13.37
|11.32
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|6.23
|4.81
|13.63
|11.52
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.30
|4.96
|XXX
|XXX
|Poet Bioethanol, Corning
|6.20
|4.81
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.15
|n/a
|13.38
|11.17
Cash Grain Bids Thursday, May 18, 2023
Morgan Martin
