LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 13.49 11.37 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.43 4.96 13.24 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs n/a n/a XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.39 n/a 13.24 11.17 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a n/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak6.46 4.91 13.19 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 6.54 4.86 13.09 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 6.46 4.86 13.14 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig6.46 5.16 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.41 n/a 13.19 11.07 
Gavilon/Creston6.41 4.86 13.29 11.12 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.46 n/a 13.34 11.22 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.66 5.11 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.30 4.71 13.24 11.22 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.50 4.86 13.28 11.17 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.56 4.96 13.54 11.37 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.61 5.11 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning6.49 4.96 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.46 n/a 13.29 11.02 

