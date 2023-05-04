LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 14.52 12.33 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.395.08 14.30 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.49 5.22 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.35 n/a 14.23 12.14 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a n/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak6.34 5.04 14.23 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 6.46 4.99 14.08 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 6.31 4.99 14.18 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig6.49 5.28 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.29 n/a 14.28 12.04 
Gavilon/Creston6.39 4.99 14.28 12.14 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.39 n/a 14.38 12.19 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.44 5.24 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.21 4.83 14.17 12.08 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.354.99 14.22 12.14 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.47 5.08 14.48 12.34 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.54 5.24 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning6.53 5.08 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.36 n/a 14.23 12.03 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.