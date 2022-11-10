LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.93 14.78 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs   XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.70 14.48 
Kansas City/Bartlett  
United Farmers Red Oak6.68 14.23 
United Farmers Creston 6.63 14.08 
United Farmers Essex 6.68 14.18 
Golden Triangle Craig6.83 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.73 14.13 
Gavilon/Creston6.68 14.23 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.83 14.33 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.98 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.48 14.00 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.66 14.28 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs7.03 14.43 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.03 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 14.78 
Poet Energy, Corning6.73 XXX
Scoular/Hancock6.73 14.18 

