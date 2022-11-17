LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.12 14.77 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.30 XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.91 14.37 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.32 14.92 
United Farmers Red Oak6.89 14.32 
United Farmers Creston 6.96 14.07 
United Farmers Essex 6.89 14.27 
Golden Triangle Craig6.99 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.88 14.17 
Gavilon/Creston6.98 14.17 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.01 14.32 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.13 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.62 n/a 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.93 14.27 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs7.21 14.42 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.27 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 14.72 
Poet Energy, Corning6.97 XXX
Scoular/Hancock6.93 14.17 

