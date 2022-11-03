LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.17 14.62 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.24  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.89 14.47 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak6.84 14.07 
United Farmers Creston 6.89 13.97 
United Farmers Essex 6.84 14.02 
Golden Triangle Craig7.00 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.94 14.07 
Gavilon/Creston6.94 14.22 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.04 14.22 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.24 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.79 13.96 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.88 14.17 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs7.21 14.42 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.22 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 14.82 
Poet Energy, Corning6.89 XXX
Scoular/Hancock6.99 14.32 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.