|Location
|Corn (nearby bid)
|Beans (nearby bid)
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|7.17
|14.62
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|7.24
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.89
|14.47
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|n/a
|n/a
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.84
|14.07
|United Farmers Creston
|6.89
|13.97
|United Farmers Essex
|6.84
|14.02
|Golden Triangle Craig
|7.00
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.94
|14.07
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.94
|14.22
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|7.04
|14.22
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.24
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|6.79
|13.96
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|6.88
|14.17
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|7.21
|14.42
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.22
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|14.82
|Poet Energy, Corning
|6.89
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.99
|14.32
Cash Grain Bids Thursday, November 3, 2022
Morgan Martin
