LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.79 13.71 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs n/a  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.89 13.62 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.34 14.01 
United Farmers Red Oak6.79 13.62 
United Farmers Creston 6.97 13.57 
United Farmers Essex 6.76 13.57 
Golden Triangle Craig6.84 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.71 13.47 
Gavilon/Creston6.99 13.62 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.99 13.72 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.14 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.54 13.61 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolphn/a n/a 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffsn/a n/a 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.01 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 14.01 
Poet Energy, Corning6.94 XXX
Scoular/Hancock6.79 13.36 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.