|Location
|Corn (nearby bid)
|Beans (nearby bid)
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.79
|13.71
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|n/a
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.89
|13.62
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|7.34
|14.01
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.79
|13.62
|United Farmers Creston
|6.97
|13.57
|United Farmers Essex
|6.76
|13.57
|Golden Triangle Craig
|6.84
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.71
|13.47
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.99
|13.62
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.99
|13.72
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.14
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|6.54
|13.61
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|n/a
|n/a
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|n/a
|n/a
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.01
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|14.01
|Poet Energy, Corning
|6.94
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.79
|13.36
Cash Grain Bids Thursday, October 20, 2022
Morgan Martin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Week 8 -- Friday Night Football LIVE Scoreboard
- IHSAA releases first round football assignments
- Red Oak man arrested for property damage in Stanton
- Red Oak man booked on drug charges
- Mills County wreck injures 2
- Page County Attorney's Report
- Mills County single-vehicle crash kills 1
- Montgomery County man booked on domestic charges
- Cedar Rapids man faces drug charges in Montgomery County
- Council Bluffs man booked in Mills County burglary
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Oct 20
-
Oct 21
-
Oct 22
-
Oct 22
-
Oct 22
Anniversaries
-
Oct 20
-
Oct 21